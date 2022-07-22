One Piece: Red Releases New Music-Focused Trailer

One Piece: Red is set to be a major chapter in the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates, as this August, the film that will hit theaters in Japan will bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, Uta. With the daughter of Shanks needing two voice actors to bring her to life, with voice actor Kaori Nazuka supplying her speaking lines and singer Ado performing her earth-shattering ballads, a new trailer has arrived that reveals new details about the story of the fifteenth film while giving us new looks at the Straw Hat Pirates and their new outfits.

One Piece's Official Youtube Channel released the new trailer earlier, showing off the skills of Uta as the "ultimate diva" while also hinting at the challenges that Luffy and his crew will have to face in this upcoming film:

The new synopsis for the film, released with this new musical trailer, reads as such:

"Uta – the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly."

She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance – the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter."

Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

While the film will hit theaters in Japan next month, fans in North America and around the world will have to wait until this fall to see the fifteenth One Piece movie in theaters as Crunchyroll is partnering with studio Toei Animation for the release.

What has been your favorite movie in One Piece's roster so far? Do you think that Red will finally bring Luffy and Shanks face-to-face once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.