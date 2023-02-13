One Piece: Red Unveils Blu-ray, DVD Bundle

One Piece Film: Red officially wrapped up its run earlier this Winter season after spending a massive run through theaters, and now the film has set its sights on home media with the unveiling of a new Blu-ray and DVD bundle coming to Japan very soon! The newest feature film in the long running franchise has not only become one of the most successful anime move releases of all time in Japan, but was one of Toei Animation's most successful releases ever. That's why it took such a long victory lap through theaters in Japan as it was still very much making the big bucks.

As One Piece Film: Red ended up being a massively successful theatrical run for the franchise, fans were wondering what that would mean for the home media release of the movie. Thankfully not long after its wrapping, the franchise has unveiled the look at its new Blu-ray and DVD bundle hitting shelves overseas beginning on June 14th later this Summer. You can check out what this bundle looks below like as revealed by the film's official Twitter account:

How to Watch One Piece Film: Red

With One Piece Film: Red hitting home media in Japan very soon, it won't be too much longer before it gets an international home media release. Unfortunately one has yet to be announced as of this writing, however. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is teased by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Are you excited to nab One Piece Film: Red on Blu-ray and DVD when it finally hits shelves around the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!