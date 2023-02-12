One Piece Stuns With Luffy and Kaido's Biggest Clash Yet: Watch

One Piece has officially kicked off the climax for the war across Onigashima as the newest episode absolutely stunned fans with Luffy and Kaido's biggest clash yet. Although he had lost to Kaido a second time and was thrown off the roof of the Skull Dome, Luffy far from gave up as he had been spending the last few weeks trying to get back up there to take on the Emperor one last time. Now that Momonosuke was able to finally make his way to the roof with Luffy, it's time for the final phase of this long and brutal fight.

With the teaser trailer for Episode 1051 teasing yet another huge week for the anime series, the episode itself was no slouch in any regard. Luffy and Kaido have now begun their final fight in full, and things kicked off with a showcase of both of their powers. As the both of them channeled their Haki into a massive clash to kick things off, the sky above Onigashima split open due to the magnitude of such an energy that resulted from the strike between mega powers. You can check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

What's Next for Luffy's Fight With Kaido?

Episode 1051 of One Piece sees Luffy command both Momonosuke and Yamato to somehow keep Onigashima from falling to the ground so that he can focus on Kaido. He says as much with a smile on his face, and fans can see that both he and Kaido smile when the two of them clash in the scene itself. Much like many of the massive moments we have seen in the Wano arc to date, this is no exception as it officially marks the start of the final fight with Kaido. Now we can prepare for the end.

The anime will be gearing up to take a few weeks off in just a little over a week, so this might be the only major display of animation fans get to see from the series from quite a while. It will all be worth it, however, as fans of the manga know that the third and final fight with Kaido provides some of the biggest moments in the franchise overall. And that's not even factoring in the rest of the fights wrapping up at the same time either.

How did you like the start to Luffy and Kaido's third round? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!