One Piece Unleashes Its Best Dragon Animation Yet: Watch

One Piece is now in the midst of the climax of the Wano Country arc overall as Luffy has begun his third and final round against Kaido, and the newest episode of the series impressed fans with the unleashing of its best dragon animation yet. The anime has been doing nothing but showing off ever since it started adapting the Wano Country arc a few years ago, and this has somehow continued with even the newest episodes of the series. Now things will be getting even more intense as there are some huge emotions that will be expunged as the fight on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome continues.

The newest episode of the series officially kicked off the final fight between Luffy and Kaido, but that wasn't the only impressive scene to be found from the episode overall. With the start of this third round came also a number of updates about everything else happening around the island, and one saw Momonosuke Oden teaming up with Yamato as the two of them are now trying to find a way to keep Onigashima from falling to the ground while Luffy fights Kaido. This results in the great scene spotted by @Soul_StormOP on Twitter:

How did they make something relatively insignificant in the manga into something so beautiful… I’m in awe pic.twitter.com/5X5bMO9QFq — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero (@Soul_StormOP) February 12, 2023

What Happens to Momonosuke in Episode 1051?

Episode 1051 of One Piece sees Luffy task Momonosuke with figuring how to keep Onigashima from falling, but the Kozuki is still afraid of flying through the air thanks to his crippling fear of heights. After a pep talk from Luffy and Yamato, Momonosuke is able to figure out the secret to flying in his full dragon form. As Yamato explains, it's not that the dragons fly through the air in this world, they actually grab the clouds and pull themselves upward.

As Yamato reveals, the secret is that the dragons actually form the clouds themselves and grab onto them to keep themselves up in the sky. It's here that Momonosuke digs deep into himself and he's able to thus see the clouds as they form and grab onto them. Looking like flames, these are actually dubbed as "Flame Clouds," as they are the secret to the dragons' means of flight. So now Momonosuke has tapped into yet another one of Kaido's big abilities, and a way to save the island from falling.

How do you feel about Momonosuke's dragon breakthrough in One Piece's newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!