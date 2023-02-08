Marvel's Jonathan Majors Really Channeled One Piece in New Photoshoot

Right now, Jonathan Majors is at the top of their game. From film to television, the actor has shown his chops over the past few years, and now Marvel Studios is putting them center stage. After all, the MCU star will carry on his work at Kang when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania goes live this month. And to celebrate, yes – the star really did channel One Piece's Doflamingo in a recent photoshoot.

As you can see below, the tidbit was confirmed by the stylist who oversaw the Ebony photoshoot. Alexander-Julian Gib put a video on their TikTok showcasing the work they did with Majors for the magazine, and it was there they confirmed the look was inspired by the One Piece villain.

Clearly, the resemblance is easy to spot between the two looks. Majors is fit here without a shirt on here, and his physique would make Doflamingo a bit envious. Wearing a fluffy pink coat, Majors has major One Piece energy thanks to his relaxed pose, and he does the villain's outfit justice. Complete with jeans and boots, this look is suave through and through, so Doflamingo's influence is just icing on the cake.

Obviously, fans are in love with this, and Gib deserves all the praise. Their artistic vision here is without critique, and we're sure Doffy would agree. Now, we need to see the rest of Marvel's current line-up pay homage to anime, and we can start with Spider-Man's Tom Holland shouting out Izuku Midoriya.

Did you get Doflamingo vibes from Major's latest photoshoot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.