One Piece Pits Luffy and Yamato Against Kaido in Epic New Clip: Watch

One Piece has proven several things with the Wano saga, and one of the most important has to do with its animation. Despite being an annual series, the team at Toei Animation put its all into One Piece's latest arc. In the past few months, the show has put out some stunning clips, and the series may have outdone itself this weekend with help from Yamato.

After all, Kaido's kid is still warring with the captain, and Luffy has joined in at last. Yamato and Luffy have teamed up to take down the Beasts Pirate leader, and the battle began with some seriously impressive sakuga.

Luffy Snakeman & Yamato vs Kaido The Animation is top tier 😭🔥#ONEPIECE1049 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/peO0D12nuZ — Khalid (@Rm_5aled) January 29, 2023

As you can see above, Yamato kicks off the battle with an intense cry before bringing lightning down to the battlefield. From above, Luffy is watching from the back of Momonosuke now that his adult dragon form has been unleashed. Of course, Kaido looks chill about the whole thing, but his tense expression means the Yonko is at least a bit nervous. And once Luffy enters the fight, you can see why Kaido should fear the combo.

Yamato has proven to be a masterful warrior, and they aren't letting up even in exhaustion. As for Luffy, he's been taken out by Kaido before, but his perseverance keeps him moving forward. It won't be long before Luffy shows his full power against Kaido, and when that transformation comes to life, you can bet Toei Animation will go Gear Tenth with its animation.

If you are not caught up with One Piece right now, you can catch up easily enough. The Wano saga is airing new episodes weekly through Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for the manga, creator Eiichiro Oda kicked off its final act last year, and there is still a long way to go. Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app release the manga simultaneously with Japan globally, so you can read up there!

