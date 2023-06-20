One Piece Promo Sets Up Climax of Big Mom vs. Law and Kid Fight

One Piece has been working its way through the final fights of the Wano Country arc with the anime's latest episodes, and the promo for the next episode of the One Piece anime has set the stage for the climax of the fight between Big Mom and Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid of the Worst Generation! The climax of the Wano Country arc has been focusing its efforts on Luffy as he fights against Kaido on the roof of the Onigashima Skull Dome, but before all of that went down fans got to see Sanji and Zoro winning their respective final fights for the arc.

Things have only gotten started with the Wano Country Arc climax, however, as while Luffy is currently putting all of his efforts to take down Kaido, there's still another major Emperor to deal with. On the other floors Law and Kid have been taking on Big Mom, but they have exhausted all of their respective powers as well. But the fight is far from over as the promo for One Piece Episode 1066 is teasing that the climax of their fight against Big Mom is drawing near and could be gearing up for an explosive end much like the other big fights we've seen so far.

One Piece Episode 1066 is titled "Here Comes the Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Kid and Law try not to be swallowed by Big Mom's life force. The roaring spirits of these bad boys greatly surpass the pride and tenacity of the Emperor of the Sea! Now is the time for the new generation to finish her off." So it definitely sounds like the end of the fight against Big Mom is drawing near as Law and Kid try their best to bring her down.

One Piece has some big plans for the anime through the rest of the Summer, and that means the fights across Wano will be narrowing down until it's just Kaido and Luffy left fighting for the fate of the country overall. Each of these climaxes has impressed fans thus far, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Law and Kid can truly defeat Big Mom before the episode comes to an end.

