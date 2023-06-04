One Piece Shows How Scary Kaido Is When He's Drunk

The One Piece anime is now focusing its efforts on showcasing the final fight between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, and the newest episode of One Piece is showing just how much stronger and scarier the Emperor can be when he's fighting drunkenly. The latest episodes of the One Piece anime have been spent wrapping up the final slate of major fights across the island of Onigashima, and Zoro and Sanji were able to defeat their major opponents in the previous episodes. Now it's all on Luffy's shoulders to help end the fight against Kaido once and for all.

The One Piece anime revisited the fight between Luffy and Kaido in the previous episode as fans were given an update on how much chaos is still breaking out across Onigashima despite these massive fights coming to their respective ends. The episode ended with both Luffy and Kaido laughing over the fact that they are finally starting to have fun in the fight, but it's a much scarier case for Kaido as his version of fun is getting drunk and making himself that much stronger as seen in One Piece Episode 1064.

One Piece: Kaido's Drunken Power Explained

One Piece Episode 1064 picks up with the fight between Luffy and Kaido, and Kaido states that he's having so much fun that he begins to drink. Lighting up over the fact that he's finally facing off against an opponent that can withstand him despite going all out, Kaido drinks and starts to act very erratically. This throws off Luffy as he starts to wonder why Kaido would seemingly make himself vulnerable despite each of them finally reaching a fun point in the fight, but he's taken by surprise when Kaido's tactics get much stranger.

Kaido's erratic moves not only result in a number of styles he didn't use in the fight before, but he actually became much stronger with each of these attacks launched at Luffy. His real feelings about the situation start to come out a bit as he's depressed over how much his plans have gone awry thus far, but his method of attacks are still much more troublesome than before. It's Kaido's way of enjoying the fight, and it's clear that despite Luffy gaining so much ground the fight is far from over.

