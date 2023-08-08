One Piece Episode 1072 Will Feature Some Animation Legends

One Piece is enjoying its latest moment in the spotlight. Thanks to Luffy's recent comeback, all eyes are on the Straw Hats given his debut of Gear 5. The hero's peak power has been awakened at last, and One Piece episode 1071 brought Gear 5 to life with tons of flashy animation. And according to a new report, the next episode of One Piece is also going to be a banger.

Why is that? Well, One Piece episode 1072 has some big names attached to it. A new crew breakdown has revealed Tasuku Shimaya is heading up the episode's direction with artists like Megumi Ishitani, Tu Yong-Ce, Bahi JD, and Takeshi Maenami assisting.

If these names are unfamiliar to you, trust us when we say their work is familiar. Ishitani has become a goated name in shonen animation given their work on Dragon Ball Super and One Piece. In particular, their work on One Piece's Wano Country arc has been nothing short of amazing. Now, they are making a comeback for Gear 5 Luffy, and we are all blessed to see it.

As for Tu, the animator made a splash with One Piece episode 1051, and they have also contributed to shows like Little Witch Academia. Austrian animator JD has helped bring shows like Space Dandy and Pokemon to life. And as for Maenami, the key animator has worked on One Piece at several points alongside Ranking of Kings, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you should know its latest anime saga is perhaps its best yet. Since the start, the Wano saga has tested the Straw Hat crew in new ways, and now its final showdown with Kaido is drawing global attention. You can binge the anime right now on Hulu and Crunchyroll for up-to-date episodes. So for more details, you can read up on One Piece's synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest update on One Piece? Are you excited for the anime to carry on with Gear 5?