One Piece Reveals New Preview For Episode 1092

The One Piece anime isn't wasting any time when it comes to placing the War for Wano Arc in the past. The final saga of the shonen series is now taking place in both the anime adaptation and the manga, with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates making their way to Egghead Island. Along with the main shonen swashbucklers, quite a few heroes and villains of the Grand Line are making appearances in this storyline that will bring Luffy's journey to a close. Now, a new preview gives anime fans a closer look at episode 1092.

While the Straw Hat Pirates are aiming to have a conversation with Dr. Vegapunk, there are quite a few players that are making their presence known in this final storyline. Blackbeard, one of the strongest villains of the series that Monkey has yet to fight one-on-one, is wreaking havoc in the Grand Line. Following the War For Wano, Trafalgar Law is still in the mix and is aiming to be the pirate that takes on the major antagonist during the Egghead Island Arc. While plenty of pirates are in the mix, the world government is about to make their presence known in a big way in the anime series.

One Piece: Episode 1092 Preview

Dr. Vegapunk has earned his place as one of the greatest scientists of the Grand Line, but unfortunately, his decision to no longer work for the military is about to place Luffy and company in a major bind. Luckily, the Straw Hat Pirates have gained some major power-ups as a result of their fight against Kaido and the Beast Pirates, but it is yet to be seen if this will be enough to fight against the world government.

While this is billed as the final saga of the shonen series, it doesn't necessarily mean that we'll be bidding a fond farewell to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew any time soon. It could still be years until Eiichiro Oda decides to end the tale of the Grand Line, as the Wano Arc for example went for quite some time. With there being plenty of storylines that need to be concluded, it's anyone guess when we'll see the manga and its anime adaptation end.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's final saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.