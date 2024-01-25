One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Franky's Biggest Fight Yet

The final saga isn't taking any prisoners and One Piece might be setting the stage for a battle that Franky will have trouble walking away from.

One Piece's final saga is seeing the Straw Hat Pirates coming face-to-face with one of the Five Elders, and the Grand Line is being torn asunder as a result. Saturn is a larger-than-life threat who has already proven himself to be strong enough to rule the military with an iron fist, and Luffy and company are going to need to think of a strategy in taking him down. With the arrival of Chapter 1104, One Piece's manga is setting the stage for Franky to face one of his biggest confrontations to date.

Warning. if you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1104, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While Saturn and the military man known as Kizaru are the biggest threat facing Luffy and company, the Straw Hats have luckily received some much-needed aid from Kuma. The former puppet of the military is finding himself able to break free from the chains that once bound him, delivering a strike to Saturn that sends the Elder careening through the war-torn environment. While Saturn is able to have a heart-warming reunion with his daughter Bonney, the fight is far from over.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will Franky Survive The Final Saga?

Saturn returns to the battlefield following Kuma's blow, teaming up with Kizaru to take their enemies off the board. Luckily, before the pair can eradicate Kuma, Franky and Sanji are able to make a much-needed rescue at the last minute. Unleashing a Radical Beam that blew a hole through Saturn, Franky is blown back by Kizaru's power only to see Saturn quickly heal his wounds. Aiming to unleash a Buster Call upon Dr. Vegapunk's island, Franky and the other Straw Hats have their work cut out for them.

For those hoping to see Franky in Netflix's live-action adaptation, they might be waiting for some time. The upcoming second season will most likely stay true to the source material, meaning that the likes of Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin. Should One Piece's new series be successful, we might just one day see the cyborg Straw Hat Pirate make an appearance.

Do you think that Franky will survive this final saga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.