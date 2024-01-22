One Piece Anime Officially Introduces Egghead Island

One Piece's anime has been setting the stage for the Egghead Arc with its latest episodes, and the newest episode of the series has finally fully introduced Luffy to the titular Egghead island itself as it revealed all of the future gadgets that the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk has been working on! One Piece has been pretty rough for Luffy and the Straw Hats so far as they came across not only some harsh arctic conditions when heading to their next island following Wano Country, and then they were split up as a result of all of the chaos caused by Dr. Vegapunk themselves.

One Piece: Egghead Arc has seen Luffy be introduced to a fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, after he, Chopper, and Jinbe had rescued her and crash landed on the island surprisingly. As the first ones to reach the futuristic laboratory, they are also the first ones to actually explore the mysterious island. It's here the anime demonstrates just how different of an experience Egghead will be from the past arcs of the series. Check it out below as highlighted by Crunchyroll.

One Piece Episode 1091 sees Luffy and the others exploring this technologically advanced new island and they come across a giant individual who explains about the struggles of building all of these weapons for the military but not having enough money to help the rest of the world. It's why the island is not only climate controlled (compared to the frosty conditions of the open seas around it), but also why there are so many gadgets here (such as holograms and automatic food makers) that haven't been seen anywhere else in the island.

At the same time, there are three individuals that have been introduced with ties to Dr. Vegapunk, and it's been teased that none of the ones we have seen are "the" famous Dr. Vegapunk that we have gotten teases about in the rest of the series' history. But as Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way to this futuristic island, it won't be too much longer before we see more of its secrets.

