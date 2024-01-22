One Piece Episode 1092 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece is now working its way through the Egghead Arc in the anime, and the preview for the next episode of the series has given fans the first look at what to expect from Episode 1092! One Piece has been steadily setting the stage for Luffy and the Straw Hats' next big adventure following Wano Country, and it has brought them to the mysterious island laboratory belonging to Dr. Vegapunk. As Luffy had discovered in the newest episode, this island is full of the kinds of futuristic technologies that have not been seen in any other country in the high seas so far.

One Piece has begun building even more of the mysterious surrounding Dr. Vegapunk and his inventions as the anime shows off more of this Future Island, and Luffy and Bonney have started to form a surprising bond as it's been revealed that the two of them think a lot more alike than expected. But it seems this will get even more complicated in the future episodes as the two of them will be coming across a new kind of threat that will open up more about Bonney's past. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1092 below.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1092

One Piece Episode 1092 is titled "Bonney's Lamentation! Darkness Lurking on Future Island" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "A man comes after Straw Hat and the others who are enjoying futuristic gizmos. He looks exactly like Bartholomew Kuma! Bonney stops Luffy who tries to fight back! Unable to contain her heightened emotions, she reveals her shocking relationship with Kuma!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, January 28th (and Saturday, January 27th internationally), One Piece Episode 1092 will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

With the Egghead Arc serving as the first arc in the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running franchise, new additions to the cast of the anime include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York. You can currently catch up with the rest of One Piece's anime episodes with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English language audio) if you wanted to get up to speed.

What are you hoping to see in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!