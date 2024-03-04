One Piece Cosplay Highlights Luffy's Egghead Arc Makeover

One Piece's anime has been making its way through the Egghead Arc with the newest episodes, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate by bringing Luffy's makeover for the arc to life! One Piece: Egghead Arc has kicked off the anime's adaptation of the first major arc of Eiichiro Oda's Final Saga for the franchise overall, and that means there are still some big reveals to come in future episodes as Luffy and the Straw Hats continue to make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious future island laboratory. But first it was time for some fun.

While the rest of the Straw Hats have been coming face to face with the darkest elements of Dr. Vegapunk's experiments in the episodes so far, Luffy has been able to have fun as he finds more of the wacky technology throughout the new island instead. This began with a full makeover that suited up Luffy and the others like the researchers on the island, and now artist oinoya on TikTok is going viral with fans for bringing this Luffy makeover to life with a recreation of Dr. Vegapunk's future tech! Check it out below:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc Anime

You can find the newest episodes of the One Piece anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix as the Egghead Arc continues its adaptation. It's just heating up now with some new additions to the cast such as Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York. But that's only the beginning of some major faces we'll see involved.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead and see what's next.

