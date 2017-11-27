‘One Piece’ Next Episode Preview Teases a Tricky Situation for Brook

Brook was a bonafide rock star on the last episode of One Piece, but it looks like his good times are over for now.

Fans were delighted to see Brook shine as he often gets relegated to the sidelines, but in his mission to break into Big Mom’s treasure room in order to get a rubbing of her Polyglyph, Big Mom surprisingly shows up and puts Brook in an unprecedented bind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for the next episode shows how Big Mom both literally and figuratively towers over Brook. In the episode before, she broke through the large treasure door just by using a bit of her Haki pressure and upon seeing Brook, notes that he’s a strange creature.

It’s been previously established that Big Mom loves to collect strange creatures and oddities, and Brook is the oddest creature ever. Given that she’s currently one of the Yonko – the four pirates recognized for the strength by the rest of the pirate world – and that Brook has no help coming, the situation is dire.

The rest of the preview focus on the Mink warrior Pedro, who reveals an eye scar and Baron Tamago implies that there is a storied history between the two, and that Pedro had lost fifty years of his life. With as strong as Pedro has been shown, Baron Tamago is most likely equal in strength and now with this newer threat, Pedro is also stuck in a dire strait. But their fight will also yield a flashback showing more of Pedro’s seemingly dark past.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Do you think Brook can escape on the next One Piece? Talk to me @Valdezology.