One Piece Fans Are Ignoring The Biggest Theme of The Story

The One Piece manga entered its Final Saga in 2022 and is still nowhere near its finale. The story is famously long, which is one of its best qualities. The

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Eiichiro Oda’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga One Piece began serializing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1997 and has taken the crew to several islands since then. The manga is currently in its Final Saga, and we have seen several of Luffy’s victories on every island he visits. Coming from a small village tucked away in the corner of the East Blue Sea, Luffy has dreamed of nothing more than becoming the Pirate King. However, the journey ahead is brutal and full of trials that he can’t pass alone. This is why he gathered a crew of like-minded people who all have their own dreams and aspirations. The crew has been facing one problem after another ever since they began their journey, but it’s thanks to these challenges that they are able to become powerful and are now a part of the Yonko crew.

On the surface, the cycle of Luffy fighting to protect an island doesn’t seem much special. But during each battle, not only Luffy, but also his crew members grow exponentially powerful as they push past their limits. Every part of the story reveals something major about the world or the Void Century, contributing to the spectacular world-building of the series.

One Piece is more than just fights, and its true strength lies in the world-building and the layers of mysteries. This is why, while the premise of each Saga seems to be just fighting to protect an island, it’s never the main focus since the backstories and lore drops often grab more attention, and for obvious reasons.

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