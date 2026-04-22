Dragon Ball Super Exec Teases How Much Has Changed For New Remake

The franchise is all set to return this year with an exciting remake of the 2013 film Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The remake film, titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, is all set to premiere in October as part of the Fall 2026 anime lineup. The franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is ready to make a huge comeback, not just with the remake film, but also the anime’s continuation in Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol. The remake film was announced during the Genki Dama Matsuri, an event held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The franchise’s 40th anniversary celebration continues during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, which reveals several new updates about the franchise, including a trailer for the remake film.

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The trailer also confirms a Frieza remake film as it shares a first glimpse at the iconic villain who was revived thanks to the Dragon Balls. While the anime has yet to make an official announcement, Goku’s voice actor, Masako Nozawa, confirms that the epic battle between Goku and Frieza in Dragon Ball Super will also get a remake. During the panel, Akio Iyoku, the franchise’s Executive Producer, sheds light on the changes made in the remake film.

Dragon Ball Exec Confirms The Major Changes in The Remake Film

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Iyoku shares, “The purpose of creating this enhanced edition is to express the world of Dragon Ball Super, Toriyama-sensei’s creation, with more precision and accuracy. It’s only been 10 years since 2015, but visual expression continues to evolve every day, so implementing those techniques was also one of the objectives of production.”

He continues, “Specifically, we added extensive new cuts, improved the art quality, re-rendered all cuts, and fully reconstructed the story.”

The trailer already depicts that the remake film is completely different from the original, despite following the same story. The animation has significantly improved, and the fight will be even more thrilling. The remake film aims to completely revamp everything from the original film, including the visuals, audio, and composition. Additionally, it will include several new cuts, and each scene has been completely re-filmed.

The film will also stay more faithful to Akira Toriyama’s original drafts since the concept and everything were provided by the creator. Toriyama also wrote Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’, and its remake might take the same approach.

What Happens in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The story introduces Beerus, the all-powerful God of Destruction, whose search for the Super Saiyan God leads him to Goku. However, the Saiyan is unlike anything Beerus imagined, making him wonder if his effort was all for nothing. Beerus awakens after a few decades due to a prophetic dream as he wishes to fight a worthy opponent, but Goku’s powers are far weaker than he ever imagined.

After a series of chaotic events, Beerus threatens the planet’s safety, leading the Z Fighters to take whatever means necessary to stop him. Goku and the rest of the Saiyans learn about the legendary transformation from Shenron that can only happen when certain conditions are met.

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