One Piece Fans Cast Countless Live-Action Characters

One Piece has been running for decades in both the pages of its manga and in the episodes of its anime, and the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda is currently set to take over the world of live-action with a series that will arrive on the streaming service of Netflix. While none of the cast of the live-action adaptation of the Grand Line has been revealed for the upcoming Netflix series, fans are taking the opportunity to cast a number of different characters from the world with some of the biggest Hollywood stars around.

Currently, in both One Piece's anime and manga, Luffy and his crew are battling against the forces of Kaido's Beast Pirates in the War For Wano Arc, hoping to free the borders of the beguiled nation that fawned after the departed shogun known as Kozuki Oden. With Oda going on record that the series is set to end within the next five years, it's clear that the Straw Hats' story is looking to end with a bang.

