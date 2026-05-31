One Piece Finally Reveals Evil Shanks, And He’s Far More Sinister Than Anyone Expected

One Piece anime is continuing its adaptation of the Elbaph Arc, and now that the Straw Hats have arrived, begun exploring the island, and started settling in, it was only a matter of time before new villains emerged. The anime has released a special trailer showcasing these new antagonists, including the individual fans have been calling “Evil Shanks.” The trailer reveals that the villains arriving on Elbaph and posing a major threat are the God’s Knights, led by the Shanks lookalike whose name has now been revealed as Saint Shamrock, the commander of the God’s Knights.

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More details about the character have also been unveiled, including the revelation that he will be voiced by one of the anime industry’s most iconic gritty voices, Kenjiro Tsuda. The trailer perfectly emphasizes that Shamrock is the ideal evil counterpart to Shanks, and being voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda only elevates his presence further. The trailer also introduces three other members, Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham, who will be voiced by Sumire Uesaka, Hiroki Yasumoto, and Shinnosuke Tachibana, respectively. Positioning the Evil Shanks as a central villain may be the perfect choice considering the series’ lore, Luffy’s reverence for Shanks, and Elbaph’s significance to the story.

One Piece Reveals Evil Shanks With All the Right Elements

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What makes the reveal of Evil Shanks and the new set of villains so compelling is how perfectly it complements the lore and setup of the current arc. Shanks commands immense respect from both Luffy and the Giants, so introducing an evil counterpart in Elbaph creates the perfect unexpected twist. The trailer also emphasizes that Shamrock and the other God’s Knights have arrived in Elbaph to meet Loki, and they clearly possess a god complex, which is hardly surprising given that they stand on the same level as the Five Elders. Villains of such a high caliber are exactly what the Straw Hats and Giants need, as lesser enemies would hardly pose a meaningful challenge.

However, the most interesting element remains the reveal of Evil Shanks himself. For years, fans have theorized that Shanks might secretly be a traitor working alongside the World Government. The revelation that this evil version is an entirely separate character, and not Shanks at all, is made even clearer by the fact that he is voiced by a completely different voice actor. Fans can expect major revelations when the God’s Knights finally encounter Loki and reveal their true intentions for Elbaph. Ultimately, this reveal has only heightened the excitement surrounding the Elbaph Arc, suggesting that it will be more than just the fulfillment of a storyline promised over two decades ago. It also appears set to deliver a variety of shocking developments that are sure to leave One Piece fans stunned as the action and drama continue to unfold.

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