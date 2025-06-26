One Piece’s Latest Chapter Revives the Seven-Year-Old Debate About Shanks

Shanks isn’t even a part of the Elbaf Arc, but the focus on him is more than any other One Piece arc. His role in the story has always been crucial, more than that of the majority of characters, and yet he remains mysterious to this day. Now that the story is in the second arc of its Final Saga, Oda is finally planning to delve deeper into one of the series’ most popular characters. Elbaf is Shanks’ territory, but that doesn’t mean the island will always be safe. The World Government wouldn’t stop its evil tactics just because an island bears a Yonko’s flag. Not to mention that the Holy Knights are extremely powerful with unusual abilities, and they are confident enough to bring Elbaf down as long as Luffy doesn’t interfere.

Of course, they aren’t honorable knights by any means since they take the kids hostage first before launching an attack. This would make it easier for the Holy Knights to make the Giants surrender. The one who came up with such a cowardly plan is Shamrock Figarland, Shanks’ twin brother and the Commander of the Holy Knights. The arc also reveals that Shanks is aware of his real family, but refuses to live as a Celestial Dragon. While the manga is exploring Shanks’ real identity and his past, the debate is about whether the person was in Mariejois during the Reverie Incident.

The “Rat Memes” About Shanks May Not Be Wrong

One Piece Chapter 907 shocked the fandom with “Shanks” meeting the Five Elders and talking about a certain pirate. There are many theories about the said pirate, but the manga never specified anything. Many believed it could be either Luffy or Blackbeard, or even someone else. On the other hand, when the chapter dropped, the community was in shambles, some believing Shanks is a double agent and works against the World Government, while others theorized he may have a twin brother.

Back then, the manga never hinted at Shanks having the blood of a Celestial Dragon or introduced the Figarland family, so these theories were groundless. As always, a lot of fans didn’t leave this opportunity to joke about Shanks being a “rat,” which lasted for over six years. The idea behind “rat memes” was that he’s actually working for the Government and pretending to be a pirate. His connection with the Figarland family also didn’t help dispel the rumors about him being a villain.

Shamrock’s introduction in Chapter 1134 puts a lid on the debate about Shanks being the one during the meeting. The fact that we didn’t see the man’s scar in Chapter 907 was enough evidence to suggest that Shanks wasn’t the one meeting the villains. However, the latest chapter brings back the same debate and the confusion along with it.

The Man In the Cloak Can Be Either Brother, and It Would Make Sense

The theory about Shanks being a “rat” resurfaced after Chapter 1152 when Shanks confirmed he stayed in Mariejois for a while. After his introduction, Shamrock did mention that Shanks once went to Mariejois but chose the life of a pirate instead. It doesn’t appear that the Figarland family wants anything to do with him either. Not only that, but Chapter 1152 includes a flashback where Shanks confirms he met Harald in Mariejois, meaning he spent a considerable time there.

This would also explain why the Elders are familiar with him, as if they have personally known him for a long time. Although the series has never portrayed Shanks as evil, you can never perfectly predict anything about fiction. That’s especially the case when we don’t really know what Oda is planning to do with this character. While some hints point toward Shamrock being the man in the cloak, other hints lean more towards Shanks.

At this point, Oda can have either of the brothers be the man in the cloak, and he would have an explanation. Even the identity of the “certain pirate,” the man in the cloak, talked about is something the author can explore in any way he sees fit. As a Yonko, Shanks is also after the One Piece, but his motives weren’t clear before Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit. Elbaf is turning out to be a crucial arc, not only for the Straw Hats but also for the Red-Haired Pirate, whose secrets will be out one by one.