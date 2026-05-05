One Piece Confirms Exciting Anime Update in Elbaph Arc

While the Elbaph Arc in the One Piece manga has been ongoing for a while, the anime only commenced it in April this year. The series returned after a three-month hiatus, giving the anime studio more time to prepare for the most exciting arc of the story so far. Not only that, but now that the story is in the second arc of the Final Saga, the animation studio changed the anime to a seasonal schedule instead of releasing weekly episodes. The anime’s pacing hasn’t changed, but it will release 26 episodes each year. Additionally, One Piece is holding its second global popularity poll this year, and the initial results have already been revealed.

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The WT100 project will conclude in June, and currently, Luffy is at the top. The first one was held in 2021 as a special campaign, and five years later, fans from all over the world came together to vote for their favorite characters. After the midterm results were revealed @pewpiece on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on the franchise, confirmed that the Top 15 characters from the poll will get new eyecatchers in the Elbaph Arc in 2027. You can vote for your favorite characters on the official website and also check out the winners of the midterm rankings.

What to Expect From One Piece‘s Elbaph Arc

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Elbaph is turning out to be one of the longest arcs in the series, so it will continue for longer than expected, especially now that the anime isn’t on a weekly schedule. The story takes the Straw Hat Pirates to the fabled land of the Giants, which is historically tied to the Sun God Nika. The Elbaph Arc was foreshadowed over two decades ago in the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga, where the crew meets Dorry and Brogy.

While the manga has unraveled a lot of mysteries about the past and introduced several new characters, the anime is in the initial phases of the Elbaph Arc. The story will take an unexpected turn as soon as enemies arrive on the island and target the Giants to prepare for the final arc. Furthermore, the arc will also include a major flashback, unveiling the truth about the incident that forever changed the balance of power in the world. Many characters will be introduced in the Elbaph Arc, including Rocks D. Xebec, who is already in the Top 15 of the global popularity poll.

Xebec is expected to make his debut next year, and the series will reveal all the answers about him, including his lineage. The fight in the Elbaph Arc is more intense than ever as Luffy and the crew will face the most powerful enemy in the world. Additionally, the arc is expected to reveal major truths about the past and the reason behind the impending war that’s going to engulf the entire world in flames.

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