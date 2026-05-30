New One Piece Trailer Elbaph Arc’s Big Villains With First Look at Knights of God

One Piece is gearing up for a new phase of the anime as the Elbaph Arc picks up speed, and a new trailer is showing off the first look at the major villains coming to the series next. One Piece: Elbaph Arc has been spending the first half of its return thus far steadily introducing Luffy and the Straw Hats to the legendary island of giants that they have been hoping to visit for two decades at this point. With some emotional reunions already underway, it’s time for the real meat of the arc to begin.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc recently reunited Nico Robin with her old friend Saul after many decades of having to survive on the run, and it was an emotional climax for many reasons. But the arc hasn’t even really gotten started as there is still going to be a big adventure on the island of giants itself. This is going to kick off with the full debut of the Knights of God, and the first look at these new villains includes an evil looking Shanks and more. Check it all out in the new One Piece trailer below.

One Piece Debuts the Holy Knights of God in New Trailer

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The Knights of God is the special group that works directly for the highest echelon of the World Government. Fans have seen higher organizations within it before with the likes of CP0, but this group is even higher up on the food chain itself and directly interacts with King Imu and the Five Elders. Following some shake ups to that food chain with the Egghead Arc, the Knights of God are going to be making their move on Elbaph as part of a larger plan for the World Government to take over completely.

These Knights of God include brand new additions to the cast with the likes of Shamrock, who is the evil looking Shanks, voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda in the anime. This character secretly made his debut before and launched a whole wave of theories about Shanks, so we’ll get to see more of how he actually fits into more of the story going forward with his full anime debut as well. But there are a few other new additions to the villains roster seen in the trailer too.

Who Are the Knights of God in One Piece?

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The other new additions to the voice cast include Sumire Uesaka as Gunko, Hiroki Yasumoto as Sommers, and Shinnosuke Tachibana as Killingham. The Knights of God continue to ramp up the threat level after the Egghead Arc. While those episodes saw the Straw Hats dealing with the immortal powers of the Five Elders, the Final Saga marks a turning point for Eiichiro Oda’s long running series that showcases no adventure is going to be small anymore. Every threat from now on is going to be a deadly one.

With only 26 episodes scheduled for the year, and One Piece quickly reaching the halfway mark of its run, each new episode is going to be that much more intriguing. If you’ve been waiting for the anime to pick back up this year, make sure to catch with up with One Piece: Elbaph Arc now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix.

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