Official New One Piece Release About Luffy’s First Mate Confirmed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc in One Piece is getting more intense than ever after the unexpected arrival of Imu. Fans have been anticipating the arc for over two decades, and it didn’t disappoint at all with all the new character introductions and the truth about the Void Century being unraveled. Not long after the Straw Hats arrive in Elbaph, the Holy Knights launch an attack to bring the Giants down. Luffy and the others naturally get mixed up in the battle, and just when they were starting to gain the upper hand, the situation turns from bad to worse. The mysterious ruler of the world was first introduced eight years ago, but the series revealed his face only recently. The villain oversees everything from the Pangea Castle and rarely ever descends to the lower world. However, after seeing that the Holy Knights are failing in their mission to take Elbaph down. Imu had even taken over Gunko’s body, but he realized that wouldn’t be enough, so he had no choice but to intervene after seeing his subordinates fail. The latest Chapter 1180 of the manga sets up Imu’s biggest fight in Elbaph as he stands in front of Loki, the Prince of Elbaph.





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