One Piece Highlights Its Heroines With New Cover Art

One Piece's manga is currently in the intense climax of the Egghead Arc, but the newest chapter of the manga is highlighting some of the series' biggest heroines with some special cover art! One Piece's heroines are often held in high regard by fans due to either their power of influence in the series, and sometimes it's both when factoring in some of the best moments of the series overall. This has actually sparked a spin-off project titled One Piece Heroines in Japan, and now fans gotten to see the cover for the next release in this project.

With the next volume of the One Piece Heroines spin-off novel releasing in Japan on March 4th, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda has shared some new cover art for Chapter 1108 of the manga that's also being used for the new novel cover. Touting stories starring characters such as Boa Hancock, Tashigi, Reiju Vinsmoke, and Uta, you can check out both the new cover art itself (with also features Nami and Nico Robin) alongside a timelapse video of Oda putting the cover art together below:

How to Read One Piece

One Piece's manga is currently 1108 chapters as of the time of this writing, and you can actually catch up with the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's Shonen Jump library. With the manga in the midst of the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's manga franchise overall, it's the best time to catch up with everything. Thankfully, the anime has also begun to adapt the events of the Egghead Arc with the newest episodes if you wanted a different way to catch up.

One Piece: Egghead Arc's newest episodes are now streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix, and are now adapting the start of the arc the manga is working its way through at the moment. It won't be too long before it catches up with it all, so it's also a great time to check out the anime's run as well if you wanted to be ready for what could be coming our way next.

