Netflix's One Piece Earns Writers Guild Award Nomination

Netflix's One Piece helped turn around a long-held belief in Hollywood. After a string of disastrous anime adaptations, this live-action series broke the mold. Fans new and old were impressed by what Netflix's One Piece had to offer. And now, the show has been given a special nomination at the 2024 Writers Guild Awards.

The update comes from the organization itself ahead of the 2024 event. The pilot episode of Netflix's One Piece is now a nominee for Best Children's Episodic, Long Form, and Specials category. This means Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are up for a major award, but they do have some tough competition.

After all, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is a nominee as well thanks to "The Ballad of the Last Men". Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians is also on the list alongside American Born Chinese and Goosebumps. But of course, anime fans are rooting for Monkey D. Luffy to come out on top.

If you have not checked out Netflix's One Piece, its first season is live now. Netflix has already ordered a second season of the series, and its stars say filming could begin later this year. As for the original series, creator Eiichiro Oda has yet to end One Piece. The anime and manga are thriving. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

