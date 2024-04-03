One Piece: Gear 5 Luffy Has Reached Godhood in the Philippines

Since achieving the transformation of Gear Fifth during the War For Wano Arc, Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece fame has been using the form at a steady clip in taking on old and new threats to the Grand Line. During the transformation's anime debut, Toei Animation took the opportunity to bring on prolific animators to make sure that the form's introduction was one for the anime record books. In a shocking new picture, a One Piece fan in the Philippines found a statue that imagines Luffy's ultimate transformation attaining godhood.

Both the One Piece manga and anime adaptation are exploring the final saga of the series, as creator Eiichiro Oda has been on record that he is laying the groundwork for the Straw Hat Pirates to sail off into the sunset. In both mediums, the Straw Hats are on Future Island, fighting against the World Government while attempting to save Dr. Vegapunk. To no one's surprise, Luffy has had to rely on the power of Gear Fifth quite a bit in the manga, with Monkey about to unleash the power while taking on Rob Lucci in the television series' next installment. However One Piece ends, we're sure to see far more of Gear Fifth before the grand finale.

Gear Fifth Godhood

In the Philippines, one One Piece fan was able to discover a mini-statue of Luffy's Gear Fifth, placed against other religious icons. Thanks to it being revealed that Luffy's Devil Fruit had ties to the Sun God Nika, it isn't that far off to depict Monkey as a deity. While Luffy might be wildly powerful at the moment, it has yet to be seen if his new form will allow him to defeat all the villains that are still on the board in One Piece's final saga.

The biggest threat to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates might just be Imu, the secret overlord that rules above both the Five Elders and the World Government. While One Piece fans have yet to learn the true identity of this big bad, it's clear that the antagonist's power must be unlike anything seen in the shonen series so far if they can rule over Saturn and his cohorts.

Do you think Luffy's final form is worthy of godhood? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.