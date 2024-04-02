One Piece Hypes Gear 5 Luffy vs. Lucci With New Promo

One Piece is gearing up for the rematch anime fans have been waiting for, and fans have gotten a new look at the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Rob Lucci with a hype new promo! One Piece's anime has reached a new turning point with the Egghead Arc as following the full introduction of Dr. Vegapunk, it's time for the rest of the story to begin as the World Government has made their move on his futuristic laboratory. It's been revealed that the scientist has learned the history of the world, and now there's an order to wipe him out completely.

One Piece's newest episode saw Rob Lucci and the members of CP0 making landfall on Egghead, and they already started damaging the area. Taking out Atlas almost immediately, the final moments of the episode saw Luffy coming across Lucci and the others and challenged him to a fight due to what he did to Atlas. With this rematch coming in the next episode of the anime, One Piece has dropped a cool promo hyping up this highly anticipated rematch between the two foes. Check it out in action below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1100

One Piece Episode 1100 is titled "Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "The Drums of Liberation echo throughout Egghead! Facing Luffy's freewheeling Gear Five, Lucci awakens the madness of a wild beast. The clash between creation and destruction! The fateful confrontation sends the Future Island into a whirlpool of chaos. Premiering in Japan on Sunday, April 7th (and Saturday, April 6th internationally), One Piece Episode 1100 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead for what's coming next in the Egghead Arc.

Are you ready for the Gear 5 Luffy vs. Lucci fight in One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!