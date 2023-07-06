One Piece May Bring Gear Fifth's Anime Debut to Theaters

The War For Wano has seen One Piece's Straw Hat Pirates taking on Kaido and his Beast Pirates to create some of the biggest battles of the anime adaptation so far. One major moment has yet to make its way to the small screen as One Piece fans await Monkey D. Luffy's ultimate transformation to arrive in his fight against the Beast Pirate Captain. Now, it seems as though Gear Fifth's debut in the anime adaptation might receive a new theatrical run.

Ironically enough, this wouldn't be the first time that Monkey D. Luffy's final form received a run on the silver screen. While only featured for a few brief moments, the captain of the Straw Hats was able to access Gear Fifth in the final battle of One Piece Film: Red, transforming into his cartoon-ish form while fighting alongside Red-Haired Shanks. Unfortunately, the form was almost a "blink and you'll miss it" appearance as viewers only had a few moments to see Luffy's latest technique in action. Luckily, Luffy will have quite the opportunity to show off the transformation in the anime television series if One Piece's show continues following the events of the manga.

Gear Fifth on The Silver Screen

According to a new report from OP_Spoilers, Europe's biggest movie theater chain, Le Grand Rex, is considering placing the episode featuring Gear Fifth's debut on the big screen in France. Unfortunately, we have yet to confirm which episode the transformation will arrive in though it's a safe bet that we'll see Toei Animation introduce the installment this year. Le Grand Rex didn't confirm that this was the case, though they did release a statement as "Something is planned soon..." No North American run has been confirmed as of yet.

Following the War For Wano Arc in the manga, Luffy has called upon the power of Gear Fifth only once in One Piece's Final Saga. In fighting against Rob Lucci, the Straw Hat Captain was able to effectively toy with the powerful villain thanks to his cartoonish new transformation. As the manga continues, expect Luffy to rely on the form quite a bit down the road before the Straw Hat Pirates sail into the sunset.

Which episode do you think will house Gear Fifth's debut? Do you want to see Luffy's new transformation on the big screen once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via OP_Spoilers