One Piece Cosplay Transforms Into Gear Fifth Before Anime Debut

One Piece's War For Wano Arc recently gave us Kaido's "Awakened Form", which the Beast Pirate Captain was able to achieve through sheer will and a barrel of alcohol. To match this, Luffy is going to have to call upon a power that he has never accessed before. While the form known as Gear Fifth has yet to hit the anime television series, it made its animated debut briefly in the latest film of the shonen franchise, One Piece Film: Red. Now, one cosplayer has brought Luffy's ultimate transformation to life once again.

If you're unfamiliar with the transformation, Gear Fifth has already been used by Luffy quite a bit in the final saga of One Piece's manga. Aside from simply changing his body or allowing Luffy to unleash stronger punches, Gear Fifth is able to transform the Straw Hat captain into a living cartoon. During his battle against Kaido, Monkey is able to become the size of a skyscraper and pluck lightning bolts from the sky to hurl at his opponent. While we have yet to see the form hit the television series, it's clear that Toei Animation is going to have its work cut out for them when it comes to the War For Wano's conclusion.

Gear Fifth: The Living Cartoon

While Gear Fifth debuted in One Piece Film: Red, anime viewers only had a brief opportunity to see it in action. During the climactic battle, Luffy accessed the power for a split second while fighting alongside Red-Haired Shanks, even though the two never reunited during the film. Monkey achieving this power has certainly been a giant step forward when it comes to achieving his dream of becoming the king of the pirates.

At present, One Piece's anime series has yet to confirm when viewers will see Gear Fifth arrive on the small screen. As the pivotal moment inches closer, the battle between Luffy and Kaido is set to receive an unforeseen influence thanks to the interjection of Cipher Pol. Even if the Straw Hats are able to free the isolated nation known as Wano, there are some major threats right around the corner.

Has Luffy's Gear Fifth become your favorite of the Straw Hat's transformation? Do you think the anime adaptation will be able to capture the aesthetic of Luffy's ultimate form?