One Piece Day 2023 Hints At Gear Fifth Premiere

One Piece has become so popular in the anime world that it has its own day. Taking place once a year, this year’s One Piece Day will arrive next month and has some big surprises in store. In a new promotion for the event focusing on Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, the shonen protagonist’s ultimate transformation is front and center. While fans don’t know when Gear Fifth will hit the anime adaptation, it seems that the War For Wano is prepping to change the game.

Luffy’s ultimate transformation might be absent from the main anime series, but fans were able to witness the new form briefly in the latest film, One Piece Film: Red. In the final battle, anime viewers could see Gear Fifth for the briefest of moments as Luffy fought against the big bad with Shanks. Unfortunately, the arrival of the form was only for a few seconds, meaning that its arrival in the latest arc of the anime will be quite the moment in the history of the franchise. The One Piece anime series has been known recently for its stellar animation, and Toei Animation is going to have its work cut out for it when it comes to Luffy becoming a living cartoon.

One Piece Day 2023

New promotional material for One Piece Day 2023 doesn’t just hint at the arrival of Gear Fifth, it has Luffy in his final form front and center. Taking place later this July, fans have begun to speculate when we’ll see Luffy make the jump to his ultimate transformation. While Luffy will achieve this form in his fight against Kaido, the fight for Wano will be far from over.

https://twitter.com/OP_SPOILERS2023/status/1666926012805058560?s=20

Recently, One Piece viewers were able to see Kaido achieve a new transformation, thanks to the Beast Pirate Captain imbibing a barrel of alcohol. In the battle for the isolated nation’s future, each of the Straw Hat Pirates have had their unique opportunity to shine and might have more opportunities before the arc’s finale. Following the latest battle, the final saga will begin in the anime as Luffy and his crew work further to achieve their dreams.

Do you think that the One Piece anime will nail Luffy's ultimate transformation? Do you consider the War For Wano one of One Piece's best arcs?