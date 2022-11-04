One Piece Red: Does Luffy's Gear Fifth Appear?

One Piece: Red has finally arrived in North American theaters, and while many questions have been surrounding the story and its story featuring the return of Red-Haired Shanks, another major question has been surrounding the fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise. Luckily, we have an answer when it comes to whether or not Luffy uses the power of his most powerful transformation, Gear Fifth, which has yet to make its way to the television series as the War For Wano continues.

Warning. If you have yet to see One Piece: Red and do not want the film spoiled for you, turn back now as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Shonen's fifteenth film.

It's time to let the cat out of the bag. Luffy's Gear Fifth does in fact make an appearance in One Piece: Red, but it might not be as long as you would hope. For most of the battles that Luffy takes part in during the latest film, Luffy relies on his Gear Fourth transformation, boosting his muscles and delivering some serious power behind his punches. With both Luffy and Shanks unleashing a final blow against the main adversary of the movie, Monkey briefly transforms into Gear Fifth for a few frames, giving Shonen fans a glimpse of what the transformation will look like in the television series.

One Piece: Fifth

As mentioned previously, Luffy's Gear Fifth is on the horizon during the War For Wano, as the battle has continued heating up between Monkey and Kaido. While each of the Straw Hats has had a unique conflict that they've had to encounter as a part of this isolated nation's war, Monkey is set to change the most as a result of this war that is sure to change the trajectory of the Grand Line one way or another.

Gear Fifth not only transforms Luffy into a living cartoon, granting him the ability to pluck lightning bolts from the sky and change his size to that of a skyscraper, but it also transforms his hair and outfit to a shade of white, making for a stark difference from how the Straw Hat Pirate has looked in the past.

Will learning of Gear Fifth's inclusion make you run to theaters to catch One Piece: Red? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.