One Piece Gets Official New Look Ahead of The Most Anticipated Reunion in Elbaph

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc has just kicked off a brutal fight against the Holy Knights. The worst part is that the Straw Hat Pirates only recently arrived on the island, but now they’re forced to go against some of the most powerful opponents they have ever faced. The chaos in Egghead was horrifying, with Admiral Kizaru and the Gorosei along with a hundred Marine ships attacking them all at once. However, Elbaf appears to be even more difficult for them, with Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham attacking them at once. They are also extremely cruel with their methods since they target the children first, which worsens the situation a lot. However, with Loki being free from his shackles and the fact that Luffy trusts him, there’s hope that the battle won’t be one-sided as the Holy Knights feared. Unfortunately, the chaos is taking a massive toll on Nico Robin, who only just reunited with Jaguar D. Saul after 22 years. Furthermore, she already went through extremely traumatising situation in the Egghead Incident Arc, just a few days ago. The heartwarming reunion between long-lost friends was cut short because of the villains, and now Saul must do everything he can to protect those around him.

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After the tragic Ohara Incident, Saul barely walked out of the island with his life. He returned to Elbaf and focused on working hard to ensure that Ohara’s research doesn’t get destroyed. Not only that, but he also wanted Elbaf to be a more advanced country by focusing on the education of the younger generation, whom he serves as a history teacher in the newly developed school. While the Giants were welcoming the Straw Hats, they were caught off guard by the Holy Knights’ sudden attack on the children.

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