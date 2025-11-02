One Piece Creator Unveils Breathtaking Look At the Best Girl

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Among the dozens of One Piece characters, not all of them leave the same kind of impact on fans as Nico Robin does. With her exceptional writing, charismatic personality, and crucial role in the story, Robin has barely any haters among the fandom. A new visual by Eiichiro Oda recently went viral on social media, where she’s wearing sunglasses and has her fan-favorite haircut with front bangs. The mangaka often draws the characters in a unique art style, and this time, the series’ best girl got the spotlight while the promotion for Volume 113 is ongoing. The visual was shared among global fans by @pewpiece, a famous One Piece account on X known for posting all kinds of updates regarding the franchise.

The volume will be released on November 4, 2025, as the author shared her illustration while adding a humorous comment about weekly mangakas having it rough with tight deadlines and new volumes coming out every quarter. The upcoming volume will include Chapters 1145 to 1155, along with the usual extra illustrations and fan-favorite SBS columns. The release date applies only to the Japanese version, and fans can expect the English and other translations to be released in the following months. The story is getting more intense in the Elbaph Arc as the main fight takes a sidestep while Oda focuses on the thrilling backstory centered around King Harald and Rocks D. Xebec.

Robin Will Have a Crucial Role in One Piece’s Elbaph Arc

Image Courtesy of Eiichiro Oda

Elbaph will turn out to be another crucial arc for Robin, especially since she found out that Jaguar D. Saul, her dear friend who was believed to be dead in the tragic Ohara Incident, is still alive. Robin spent 22 years of her life believing he died while trying to save her, so she couldn’t help but shed tears of happiness when she learned that Saul is alive and living well in his homeland.

She finally reunites with him in the Elbaph Arc after cutting her bangs short again, the same hairstyle she wore when she was a child, so he would recognize her. After their tearful reunion, the manga continues the Elbaph Arc, slowly unraveling the country’s centuries-long history and its connection to the Void Century. As an archaeologist and one of the few people in the world who can read the Poneglyphs, an island with such historical significance isn’t only intriguing to her but also to fans who are expecting several mysteries to be resolved.

While it’s unclear if Elbaph has a Poneglyph hidden somewhere, the island’s recorded historical texts of Harley and the gigantic mural revealed in Chapter 1138 are loaded with information regarding the Void Century and even an era before that. While the arc is currently ongoing in the manga, the anime will also commence a new adventure next year with a new schedule after returning from a hiatus.

