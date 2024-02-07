One Piece Hypes Egghead Arc With New Trailer

One Piece is now in the midst of adapting the Egghead Arc with the newest episodes of the anime, and the series is showing off some of the big moments that have happened in the arc so far with a new trailer! One Piece has officially started to adapt the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, but it's still unclear as to how long the manga will be running for before it all comes to an end. But the first major arc of the Final Saga has seen Luffy and the Straw Hats crash land on Dr. Vegapunk's mysterious future island laboratory.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is currently a few episodes into its run as Luffy and the Straw Hats are really just getting introduced to this new laboratory island, and the anime has still been setting up the stage for the true conflict to come. That also means it's the perfect time to catch up with One Piece before the anime gets even further in this arc, and One Piece is hyping up everything that's happened so far with a special trailer showing off the anime's take on the Egghead Arc so far. Check it out below.

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

One Piece: Egghead Arc officially began with Episode 1089 of the anime, and will be continuing to adapt the arc that's currently running in the newest chapters of the manga. The newest episodes of the anime will be streaming on both Crunchyroll and Netflix shortly after they premiere in Japan, so there are a few ways fans can check out the latest releases. New additions to the voice cast for the arc include Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

If you wanted to go back and check out One Piece from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

