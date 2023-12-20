One Piece Announces Theme Songs for Egghead Arc

One Piece has announced its first set of opening and ending theme songs that will be coming for the Egghead Arc in the anime next year, and it will be bringing back some legendary performers for the occasion! One Piece is getting ready for a massive 2024 as the anime continues to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The start of the year will finally kick off the first major arc following the events of the Wano Country Arc, and most importantly, this new arc is also the first major arc of the Final Saga for Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise overall.

One Piece: Egghead Arc got a major update during the Jump Festa 2024 weekend, and it was announced that the next opening theme for the anime is titled "A--su!" as performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who performed the very first opening theme for the anime, "We Are!" The new ending theme is titled "Dear Sunrise" as performed by Maki Otsuki, who notably performed the first ending theme, "Memories." Which means the anime's about to come full circle with the start of its new arc next year!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece: Egghead Arc Anime Release Date

One Piece: Egghead Arc will officially begin in the anime on January 7th, 2024. New additions for the cast in the upcoming arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York. . If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of the new arc coming next month, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll.

They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

What do you think of One Piece's anime bringing back these classic performers for the new opening and ending themes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!