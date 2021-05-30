One Piece Debuts Wano's Updated Opening Theme: Watch

✖

One Piece debuted an updated version of its opening theme sequence for the Wano Country arc with the newest episode of the series! The Wano Country arc has gone through two different opening theme sequences already, and the current one has been attached to the series since last Summer. Now that the anime has returned to the battles of the present day with the newest episode of the series finishing off the final moments of the Oden Flashback arc (and its immediate fallout for the Akazaya Nine), it's time for the anime to move into the future.

Episode 976 of the series puts the final bow on the Oden Flashback arc as it reveals how the Akazaya Nine spent their time in the 20 years while the other half had been sent into the future by Toki. This also sets the stage for the rest of the arc to come, and fans actually get a brief tease of some of these shake ups with some big updates to the opening theme sequence that teases many of the new faces we'll see in the anime very soon. Check it out:

The update to the opening theme does not account for two much of the overall sequence, but they are important additions nonetheless. These include shots of some allies that will be taking part in the upcoming raid on Onigashima such as the returning Marco the Phoenix, a look at some of the new villainous faces with the Tobi Roppo working under Kaido, and one particularly huge reveal towards the end of the update.

This character has been previously snuck into the anime during Oden's execution, and while that was exciting enough of a reveal of its own, this our fullest look at this character yet. Although their face is still largely obscured by shadow (which will likely fade away once we get to see him in his full glory when Luffy and the others actually make it to Onigashima), it won't be too much longer before we get to see this newbie make their full debut.

What do you think? How are you liking the updates to One Piece's opening theme? Are you ready for the anime to return to the present day and finally kick off the raid on Onigashima?