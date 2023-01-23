One Piece Teases the Truth Behind Kuma's Death

One Piece has begun a string on some huge revelations as part of the Egghead arc for the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has begun teasing a major mystery with the real truth behind Bartholomew Kuma's death. Ever since Luffy and the others stumbled upon the fellow Worst Generation member Jewelry Bonney along with landing on Dr. Vegapunk's lab on Egghead Island, it was revealed that Bonney has a major beef with the famous scientist because of the experiments that he performed on her father (who turned out to be Kuma) many years ago.

One Piece has seen the robotic Kuma activate on his own in an attempt to make his way to his daughter on the other side of the world, and while all of that is going on Bonney is getting closer to the truth of why Kuma was killed and turned into the Pacifistas in the first place. But much like many of the reveals we have gotten about the series' past thus far, the truth of Kuma's death just might be far too complicated and full of pain than his daughter can handle.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Really Killed Bartholomew Kuma?

Chapter 1072 of One Piece sees Bonney attacking Dr. Vegapunk once more in an attempt to get some answers out of the scientist, and she's most curious about why the scientist claims it was a "good" reason that her father was killed. Vegapunk then responds that telling her the truth will only hurt her, but Bonney pushes harder. Vegapunk explains that he promised Kuma he wouldn't tell Bonney the truth, and reveals that it was Kuma's choice to take away his own free will to do it.

Vegapunk then refuses to tell the truth because Kuma was a good man, and he loves him so much that he can't hurt Kuma or his daughter by reliving the past. It's then revealed that Kuma actually used his abilities to hide his pain and memories in a sectioned off piece of Vegapunk's laboratory. As she approaches the leftover pain and memories, Vegapunk urges that it could be a lethal dose to Bonney, but she knows his powers.

The last thing we see is Bonney approaching Kuma's memories, so it seems like we'll see soon enough why Kuma not only agreed to be experimented on, but lose his free will and subsequently die as a result of the Pacifista experiments. What do you think this truth will turn out to be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!