One Piece Cosplay Hits The Scene With "Big Eater" Bonney

One Piece is waging a war on two fronts, with the anime adaptation still neck deep in the War For Wano Arc and the manga playing out the Final Arc which will see the Straw Hat Pirates sail to the sunset following their long history in the Grand Line. With this final storyline set to see major characters returning, both allies and enemies alike, one cosplayer has decided to focus their talents on "Big Eater Bonney" a unique member of the Worst Generations whose Devil Fruit powers are something to behold.

Bonney is dubbed the "Big Eater" because she routinely will consume massive amounts of food to maintain her wild stamina, normally growing in size and then slimming down once she has expended some serious force in battle. On top of this, she consumed an unknown Devil Fruit that allows her to mess with the age of opponents, allies, and even herself, allowing her to either turn back or forward the clock depending on any given situation. With Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk having quite a role in Bonney's life to date as a swashbuckler, it will be interesting to see what her ultimate role is as the final chapters of One Piece continue.

One Piece Big Eater

Instagram Cosplayer Alice_Dias_C took the opportunity to bring Bonney to life, as the member of the Worst Generation has certainly proved her pirating skills over the years thanks to her wild powers along with her tenacity as a swashbuckler who has sailed the Grand Line:

Currently, in the pages of One Piece's Final Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates have run into Dr. Vegapunk, learning more about the Devil Fruit than they ever knew before. Following a tense battle with Rob Lucci, Luffy and company are traveling alongside Vegapunk as the military, and Garp, are looking to interject themselves into the recent spat between Blackbeard and Boa Hancock. Needless to say, considering how many characters Eiichiro Oda has introduced over the decades, the Final Arc will have some serious ground to cover in saying goodbye to them all.

What do you think of this fresh take on Bonney the Big Eater? What role do you think she'll play in the Final Arc of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.