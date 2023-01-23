One Piece Star Shares Big Update on the Anime's Next Movie

One Piece is moving along with its final act, and of course, things are popping off weekly with the series. While the anime handles the Wano saga's final stretch, all eyes are on Eiichiro Oda as the creator is now laying out the series' final days. Of course, fans are eager to know whether more movies are in Oda's plan, and an actor from the anime just told fans that is definitely the case.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of Katsuhisa Hoki, the voice actor behind Jimbei. Over on Twitter, the star celebrated their work on a festival dedicated to One Piece, but that is not all. Hoki took time to praise the end-of-year box office total of One Piece: Red, and it was there they said a new movie is in the works.

According to Hoki, a new main movie is in production, but that is all we know for now. There is no telling what the film might cover or even what it will be titled. Of course, fans assume the movie will be set after the Wano saga and perhaps happen concurrently with the manga's final saga. However, there is no official info about the movie out to guide netizens' guesses either way.

Of course, fans are excited about the project even with the little information they have. One Piece has been on a hot streak with its anime. In the past week, the TV series earned tons of praise online for its stunning animation, and One Piece: Red proved interest in Luffy's big-screen ventures are higher than ever. After all, the film became the franchise's highest-grossing to date, and its original character Uta has become a favorite with fans.

Now, it looks like Toei Animation has a new movie in the works, so netizens can look forward to whatever adventures it will bring. And if we are lucky, the big project might go live in the next year or so.

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.