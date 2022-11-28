One Piece Cliffhanger Gives Troubling Update on Kuma

One Piece's final saga is heating up with the table being set for the first major conflict of the Dr. Vegapunk focused arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has made things all the more complicated with a troubling update on Bartholomew Kuma! Luffy and the Straw Hats are still making their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on EggHead island, and while they are learning more about the history of the world, there are some major things happening throughout the rest of the seas. The Revolutionary Army has been getting ready for their big move against the World Government, for example.

The Revolutionary Army has become more in focus with the final saga of the series as not only did fans get to find out that Sabo was successful in his rescue of Kuma from the government during the events of the Reverie, but his daughter turned out to be fellow member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, who got separated after trying to save him at Reverie. Now the manga has them on a major collision course type of reunion if the newest cliffhanger is anything to go by.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Happening to Kuma in One Piece's Final Saga?

Chapter 1067 of One Piece sees Bonney trying to threaten Vegapunk for what he's done with her father, but is unsuccessful as the weapon she used to threaten him was actually untested and came with a powerful setback. But the real interesting kicker here is that Kuma himself seems to somehow be reacting to his daughter on the other side of the world. As the chapter comes to an end, and fans get a new look at Kamabakka Island, the Kuma rescued from the government begins to move.

READ MORE: One Piece Details Dr. Vegapunk's Devil Fruit Ability | One Piece Reveals the Real Reason Ohara Was Destroyed

The rest of the army are trying to get him to stop moving as he's no longer supposed to have a will of his own, but they believe they want him to stay in order to help with their revolutionary efforts like the fighter had done before these terrible experiments. But it seems like something in him is compelling him to move, and if it's not the government, it might be that final human part of himself that wants to connect with his daughter.

What do you think is happening to Kuma in One Piece's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!