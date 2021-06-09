One Piece Reveals Luffy's Secret Message to Momonosuke

✖

One Piece revealed Luffy's secret message to Momonosuke with the newest chapter of the series! The war on Onigashima has taken an intense new turn as Luffy and the Straw Hats have taken some significant losses in the fight against Kaido and his forces. The most surprising of these losses was seeing how Luffy had officially lost his big rematch against Kaido, and had been sent hurdling into the ocean the last time we had gotten a look at him. But as it turns out, Luffy had actually passed on a secret message to Momonosuke.

The previous chapter of the series saw Momonosuke suddenly suffering from a headache after declaring that he must not die following his reading of his dad's old journal, and the newest chapter revealed that this is because Luffy had telepathically sent him a message as he fell deeper into the sea. The message that he's definitely going to defeat Kaido, and will definitely return to the fight alive and well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1015 of the series revealed that following Kaido's defeat of Luffy, he tried to ruin the morale of the rebel forces by announcing that Luffy had been defeated. This started to work as even the Straw Hats like Chopper were starting to lose faith, but soon Momonosuke begins a broadcast of his own in order to deliver the message Luffy had left behind. Speaking through the same speaker system Kaido had done prior, Momonosuke fights through his tears to tell everyone that Luffy is still alive.

He tells everyone that Luffy said he was going to return to the battle, and that everyone should keep fighting no matter how hard this is. As long as they breathe, they should continue the fight, and finally, Luffy told Momonosuke to tell everyone that he's going to win. Hearing this, the rebel forces are roused to fight once more and a new wave of fights have begun across Onigashima. Now it's just a matter of figuring out how the two communicated.

It's been teased before that both Luffy and Momonosuke share the same kind of telepathic ability that Oden and Gol D. Roger once did, and just as how they heard on Zou (and as Luffy heard at Fish-Man Island), the two of them are now using it to communicate. That's something that definitely needs explaining following all of the chaos in Wano for sure.

