One Piece Cliffhanger Reveals the Outcome of Luffy's Rematch With Kaido

One Piece revealed the outcome of Luffy and Kaido's big rematch with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The climax of the Wano Country arc continues as battles are raging out all over Onigashima, and following the failed attempt by Luffy and the other Supernovas to fight against Kaido and Big Mom on the roof of the Skull Dome, the fights are beginning to reshuffle as new opponents are set in place. Unfortunately, this is the case with Luffy as well as we got an update on how his rematch with Kaido is playing out.

The last time we had seen Luffy, he seemed like the one poised to finally take down Kaido. With the other Supernovas leaving the roof of the dome, Luffy chose to keep fighting against Kaido. He had the drive to win this time around because he had figured out Kaido's own trick, and was successfully using it against him. But with an update in the newest chapter of the series, it's not looking so hot for Luffy as he's been sent flying off the roof.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1013 of the series continues shuffling the fights and opponents around Onigashima, but the big update for Luffy comes at the end of the chapter. When we last saw Luffy, he was countering all of Kaido's attacks and even doing some damage of his own thanks to figuring out that Kaido has been using Supreme King Haki to coat both his body and his attacks to keep them as invincible as they are.

But the update in the newest chapter sees Kaido chastising Luffy. Noting that the outcome of their rematch was "obvious" and that Luffy gaining the Supreme King Haki as a weapon let it go to his head, Kaido bemoans how worked up he's become with this fight. He notes how he's failed in this fight because although he's defeated Luffy, he's given the people of Wano way too much hope.

Saying he should have cut off Luffy's head and quickly announced his victory, the final page of the chapter sees Luffy's unconscious body flying off the roof of the Skull Dome as Kaido worries that the people of Wano will keep believing that Luffy's victory is possible. And as we learned from the last time Kaido beat Luffy, how others view him (and Luffy's disrespect) harms more than any physical damage could.

