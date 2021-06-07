One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Yamato's Fight With Kaido

✖

One Piece is finally teasing a fight between father and son as Yamato stares down Kaido with the cliffhanger with the newest chapter of the series! Yamato has been a crucial part of the Wano Country arc ever since Luffy and the rebel forces made their way to Onigashima, and following his introduction, Yamato has been a major fan favorite. One can only look to the response to Yamato's brief anime debut for a great example of this popularity, but we have only seen Yamato get into brief brawls here and there.

As the fights on Onigashima continue to shuffle around with the newest chapter of the series as new rounds set in place as new opponents face off against one another, Yamato is now fulfilling his big wish of finally breaking free of his father's clutches. As teased when he first came across Luffy several chapters ago, Yamato will soon fight against his father in full as the end of the newest chapter sees him come face to face with the source of much of his worries.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1015 of the series continues the fights around Onigashima, and Kaido tries to ruin the rebels' fighting spirit by declaring his decisive victory over Luffy. This doesn't work as well as he'd hoped, however, as soon the rebels find a new reason to fight. But this doesn't really impact Yamato as he's been seeking to free himself from his father for several years after being inspired by Oden's final moments 20 years ago.

Kaido had initially planned to have his son rule over Wano as Kaido took over the rest of the world, but Yamato had other ideas. Being so inspired by Oden that he decides to call himself Oden instead, he's been trying to protect Momonosuke before the two were separated in a previous chapter. But as 1015 comes to an end, Yamato prepares for his one-on-one fight against Kaido as Onigashima begins to make its way to Wano's shores.

Yamato seeks to completely distance himself from his father and go out into the seas just like Oden once did, so it seems we'll finally see how his skills stack up to Kaido with the next chapter of the series. We have yet to see Yamato truly challenged in a fight, so this brawl with Kaido will be the perfect opportunity to do so. But what do you think of this cliffhanger? Can Yamato defeat Kaido when everyone else couldn't? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!