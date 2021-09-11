One Piece Hits Major Manga Milestone with Volume 100





One Piece first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump as a manga in 1997, telling the story of Luffy’s goal to become king of the pirates as he forms a rowdy crew of swashbucklers in the Straw Hat Pirates, with the group currently exploring the world of the Grand Line. Recently, the manga created by Eiichiro Oda has hit a major milestone with its one-hundredth volume, with the manga also passing one thousand chapters of the manga and the anime approaching one thousand episodes of its television series to boot.

Currently, in the pages of One Piece, Luffy and his crew are attempting to free the isolated nation known as Wano, which is currently being ruled by the iron fist of Kaido, the captain of the nefarious Beast Pirates. With the war between the Straw Hats and Kaido’s forces easily being one of the biggest battles of the Shonen series to date, Eiichiro Oda hasn’t been shy that he is inching ever closer to the series’ end game, going on record that he is planning to end One Piece “within the next five years,” Though it’s anyone’s guess how the War For Wano will come to a close, it is clear that the battle will be changing the world of the Grand Line forever.

Twitter Outlet Oro Japan not only celebrated the one-hundredth volume of One Piece, but it also noted that it was only the sixteenth manga series to ever do so, joining the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Baki The Grappler, and Hajime No Ippo to name a few of the series that have surpassed this milestone:

One Piece is the 16th manga to have reached 100 volumes.#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/FWeB4IEwcw — OROJAPAN (@Orojapan1) September 2, 2021

While Luffy has taken a backseat in the War For Wano, the fan-favorite character Yamato has been making waves, with the offspring of Kaido taking on his father in the manga and recently being introduced in the anime proper. Though the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates might have lost his first match against the dragon pirate, it seems as though Luffy is prepping for a rematch as the War for Wano is far from over.

