One Piece Kickstarts Yamato's Fight with Kaido

One Piece's War For Wano recently saw Kaido managing to defeat the captain of the Straw Hats in a one-on-one battle that resulted in Luffy being tossed into the sea, but it seems as if the Beast Pirate Captain's victory in the latest arc is far from assured as Kaido's offspring Yamato steps up to the plate to challenge their father. With many believing that Yamato is set to become the next swashbuckler to join Luffy's crew whenever the War for Wano comes to a close, fans are attempting to decipher who will walk away the victor between Kaido and his offspring.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1016, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll dive into spoiler territory.

While most of the chapter focused on Nami's battle against Ulti, a lieutenant of Kaido, the final pages are dedicated entirely to Yamato finally come face to face with their father for the first time during the War Arc. Surprisingly enough, Kaido doesn't want his offspring dead, but rather, wants Yamato to become the new Shogun of Wano, following the Beast Pirate Captain removing Orochi's head from his shoulders. While Yamato admits that their chance of victory is anything but assured, that doesn't stop the potential future Straw Hat from giving it their all.

"Straw Hat is dead and so is the son of Kozuki Oden! If you want to fight, you ought to protect what's important first. Impertinent child, so you got your cuffs off and now you think can leave?" Kaido remarks, hovering above Yamato in his insane dragon form.

Deciding to fight against his offspring using his newly revealed form that blends his human and dragon sides, it's clear that Yamato is risking their life in attempting to take down their father, while still proudly touting the name of Kozuki Oden.

While it will take some time for the anime to catch up to this moment unfurling in the pages of the manga, the War For Wano has recently begun in Toei Animation's adaptation, leaving One Piece fans stunned at the level of quality with the animation.

