‘One Piece’ Sets Up Luffy’s Next Wano Feud

One Piece is running through its latest arc, and Wano has not disappointed. Eiichiro Oda has been working up to this new story for awhile now, and it looks like Monkey D. Luffy is in for another good fight.

After all, the Straw Hat’s challenge to Kaido did not go over so well, but his showdown with another Beasts Pirate may work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece set out with a new chapter, and it was there fans were greeted by Queen. The pirate has not been seen for quite some time, but his reputation is legendary. The plump baddie is one of Kaido’s top three men, and it seems Queen is going to be taking on Luffy real soon.

The end of chapter 934 teased the moment’s arrival. Readers watched on as Luffy stood up for an elderly man imprisoned with him as Hyogoro faced punishment from his guards. The Straw Hat decided he would run the risk of execution if it meant saving the old man, but his escape attempt would be stopped short by Queen. The villain is seen walking up to the Prisoner Mines by the chapter’s close, leaving fans to imagine the beatdown about to go down.

After all, Queen is no pushover, and his high rank within the Beasts Pirates proves it. The newcomer is equal in status to guys like Jack and King. While little is known about his exact powers, Queen is revered as one of Kaido’s righthand men, and readers know that means Luffy is about to be in for a world of pain.

So, are you ready for this showdown? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!