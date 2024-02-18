Netflix's One Piece Star Is Ready for Blackbeard's Debut

One Piece is currently in the works on Season 2 of its live-action series with Netflix, and one of the stars behind the series has shared their hype for Blackbeard's debut in the original manga and anime! One Piece's first season tackled the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and introduced fans to Luffy and the first few members of the Straw Hat crew as they prepare to enter the Grand Line. It's with this next adventure that they'll be introduced to some of the toughest and most memorable characters in the franchise.

But while Netflix's One Piece Season 2 will likely be adapting the Alabasta saga for its next slate of episodes, Luffy star Iñaki Godoy is already looking ahead for another major villain that will be coming later down the line. When asked about favorite villains during a special panel at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024 together with Sanji star Taz Skylar (as spotted by @OP_Netflix_Fan on X), Godoy revealed that one of his standout moments involved Blackbeard's debut hiding the fact that he becomes such a prominent foe later.

Iñaki (Luffy): “Zehahahahahaha” — Middle East Film & Comic Con pic.twitter.com/ev6a8Gz0yv — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) February 16, 2024

Netflix's One Piece Stars Shows Blackbeard Love

"When Blackbeard is first introduced and he has this conversation about pies with Luffy, you remember that?," Godoy began. They're like in this bar before Skypiea, and then Luffy's like 'This pie is terrible!' and Blackbeard is like, 'No, it's great.' And then it turns out that Blackbeard is like the main antagonist of the whole thing. I just think that's genius and I love Blackbeard so much." Even showing off his impression of Blackbeard's famous laugh, it's very clear that Godoy has done his One Piece homework.

Blackbeard is one of those characters that could eventually make their debut in a future season of One Piece's live-action series, but first it needs to reach that point. Netflix's One Piece Season 2 is now in development with filming scheduled to start some time later this year according to previous reports, but Netflix has yet to announce a release window or date for the series' return as of the time of this writing.

Would you want to see a live-action Blackbeard in Netflix's One Piece someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!