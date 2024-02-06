One Piece Cliffhanger Welcomes a Long-Forgotten Crew

One Piece has reached a major turning point with the newest chapter of the series, and the cliffhanger has brought back a long-forgotten crew that hasn't been seen in action for quite the long time! One Piece has turned up the heat for the Egghead Arc as Saturn has called for a new Buster Call to completely wipe out the island and Dr. Vegapunk's entire futuristic laboratory. It's been looking pretty bad for Luffy and the Straw Hats as the Pacifistas began attacking, and Luffy seemed to be weakened by a new bout of hunger taking effect.

But the end of the previous chapter teased that a pirate crew was on the way to the island after fighting off the Navy's forces, and now it's been revealed that this crew has officially made landfall. While fans had their theories about who this mysterious crew could be, the end of One Piece Chapter 1106 revealed it was actually the long missing Dorry and Brogy, who haven't been seen in the series since Luffy and the Straw Hats came across them during their adventures in the East Blue saga.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece 1106: Dorry and Brogy Return

One Piece Chapter 1106 starts to turn the tide from all of the seemed doom that was going down for Jewelry Bonney, Luffy, and the Straw Hats in the previous chapter. But thanks to Luffy finding some food, he's able to bring back his Gear 5 form and help to turn the tides against the attacking Navy. Things get even better soon enough as a massive pirate ship reaches the Northeast side of the island, and the Marines start to wonder if it could be the crew that fell apart over 100 years ago.

Soon enough, it's revealed to be the giants Dorry and Brogy as they announce they are there to help the Straw Hats. Laughing over the fact that Luffy now is recognized as the Sun God, this is a major turn of events. It was teased that the giant island of Elbaph would be the next major island after Egghead, and now Luffy and the others have a direct connection with it. After interacting with them all the way back in Little Garden, it seems now things are coming full circle in the Final Saga.

