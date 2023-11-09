One Piece Is Preparing to Release an Unfinished Chapter

One Piece chapter 1098 is on the horizon, but it will not be complete when it is released.

One Piece has put out well over 1,000 chapters since its debut, and creator Eiichiro Oda has overseen them all. From the very start, Oda has been on his top game with One Piece, and that devotion helped the series become a legend. It is safe to say Oda doesn't miss with One Piece, but this week, the creator is apologizing as the manga's next chapter will be published unfinished.

The update comes straight from Shueisha as Shonen Jump is gearing up its next issue. Oda shared a note ahead of its release confirming chapter 1098 would be published incomplete. "I couldn't finish the drawings in time," the creator shared. "Sorry."

According to Shonen Jump, the manuscript for chapter 1098 is incomplete, so it will not look the same as we are used to. Some panels will be mere sketches, and some of the manga's final touches such as inking may be off. Of course, chapter 1098 will most certainly be revised and finished by the time it is printed in a volume. But for now, Oda is making do with what he can.

This is not the first time Shonen Jump has published an incomplete chapter. Hunter x Hunter has gone through this recently during creator Yoshihiro Togashi's latest comeback. Sadly, the life of a manga creator is hectic, and the schedule presented by Shonen Jump is incredibly demanding. In the past, Oda has talked about the sheer amount of hours he devotes to One Piece weekly, and it is beyond anything you could imagine. If the artist needs a break, fans are happy to give Oda the reprieve. So if the One Piece manga takes a break or two moving forward, do not be surprised.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, the manga is easier to find now than ever. The series can be read on the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more info on Oda's hit series, the official synopsis of One Piece can be read below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

