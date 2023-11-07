One Piece Episode 1083 Promo Released

One Piece's anime has been working its way through the final phases of the Wano Country arc, and Luffy and the Straw Hats are getting ready to leave its shores with the promo for Episode 1083 of the anime! One Piece has been steadily revealing more about the chaos breaking out through the rest of the world while Luffy and the Straw Hats have been stuck fighting Kaido and Big Mom on Wano. There have been some big developments that are only going to be explored further as the Final Saga begins, and soon the anime will kick it all off with its coming episodes.

Luffy and the others are ready to leave Wano after being able to recover from the fight and celebrate their big victory, and it's time to go back out on the seas. With Luffy officially becoming a new Emperor of the Sea, there are questions surrounding the other new Emperor crowned, Buggy, as fans will definitely want to know how he got to such a rank. Luckily, that seems to be the focus with the promo for One Piece Episode 1083 that you can check out below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1083

One Piece Episode 1083 is titled "The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "As Luffy became an Emperor of the Sea, astonishing news was shaking up the world! These guys are the most brutal and the worst in the world. And the one who caused earth-shattering trouble that jeopardizes the Navy returns along with former Warlords of the Sea. The guy with the red nose?!" One Piece Episode 1083 will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, November 12th (Saturday, November 11th internationally), and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before Wano arc fully ends, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

